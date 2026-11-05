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Apex International names Patrick van de Werdt managing director of Apex Europe
By Steve Katz,2 days ago
Apex International has announced the appointment of Patrick van de Werdt as managing director of Apex Europe, a position he has held since August 2026. He is responsible for the overall performance and continued development of Apex Europe, with a focus on operational excellence, financial discipline, strong customer relationships, expanding its total solutions offering and sustainable, profitable growth.