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West Virginia State Parks offer Veterans Salute Lodging discount through November
By WDTV News Staff,6 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Parks announced that they are honoring veterans with the return of the Veterans Salute Savings promotion. This promotion offers a 50 percent discount on lodge and cabin stays booked during the month of November and applies to stays at all West Virginia State Park lodges and cabins, with the exception of Stonewall Resort and Canaan Valley Resort state parks.
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