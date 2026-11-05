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Report: Colonial not expected to secure Championship Series event, club insulted
5 days ago
Colonial Country Club, a private golf club in Fort Worth, Texas, may not remain a PGA Tour staple for much longer. Golfweek reported Thursday that Colonial’s Charles Schwab Challenge isn’t expected to secure a place on the PGA Tour’s new Championship Series, which is set for a 2028 debut. It’s also unlikely the popular club — known as “Hogan’s Alley” for Ben Hogan’s five victories on the site — accepts an opportunity to host an event in the second-tier Challenger Series.