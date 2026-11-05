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An AI Selloff Hits the Buyers at the Top of the Collector Car Market. Here’s How to Buy Through It
By Kyle Matthews,5 days ago
Stocks sold off sharply Thursday as an AI and chip-stock rout wiped out the post-election rally. Intraday, the Nasdaq was down about 5%, the S&P 500 roughly 3% to 4%, and the Dow more than 1,100 points, with Nvidia down 6% to 8% and Tesla down more than 9%, according to Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg. For collectors, the question is whether the tech and AI wealth that has supported the top of the market starts to pull back.