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Phil Weiser and statehouse Democrats are already planning tweaks to Colorado ballot measures on fentanyl, transgender youth
By Jesse Paul,6 days ago
Gov.-elect Phil Weiser and leading Democrats in the Colorado legislature are already discussing how to tweak four conservative ballot measures that appear to have been approved by voters this year, including ones banning transgender youth from gendered school and college sports and preventing kids from getting surgery altering their biological sex characteristics.