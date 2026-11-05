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ECO3 announces strategic partnership with NELA
By Greg Hrinya,3 days ago
ECO3 has announced a strategic partnership with NELA, a provider of automated plate handling and prepress logistics solutions. The collaboration extends ECO3’s upcoming APOGEE IQ platform into physical plate automation. The move further connects prepress workflows with pressroom operations. Announced in September 2026, APOGEE IQ is ECO3’s next-generation platform...