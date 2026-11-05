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Purple’s Q3 sales tumble 18.7%, but mattress maker narrows net loss
5 days ago
For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Purple reported net revenue of $96.5 million, down $22.3 million from $118.8 million in the comparable quarter last year. The company posted a net loss of $1.4 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $11.7 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. The improvement in the bottom line included a $14.3 million noncash gain from changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, compared with a $6.9 million gain a year earlier.