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Inside an East Oahu workshop, master repairer keeps family heirlooms and history ticking
By Jolanie Martinez,6 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inside a quiet Hawaii Kai workshop, the rhythmic ticks and chiming bells tell stories that span centuries. For Rick Alhadeff, owner of Watch and Clock Service and Repair, every timepiece brought through his doors carries more than mechanical gears—it carries memories. “I service and restore clocks...
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