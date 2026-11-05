undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Al Nassr pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal retirement: ‘Your name still echoes through our home’
By Gianni Taina,6 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell to the Portugal national team did not go unnoticed in Saudi Arabia. Hours after the 41-year-old announced the end of his international career, Al Nassr made its voice heard. The club shared the message on its official account on X, accompanied by an image of Ronaldo...