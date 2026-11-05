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More details in Southlawn homicide: Aryan Brotherhood ties, injured murder suspect hid in house
By Sarah ClarkMadison Fisher,6 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recent filings with Randall County paint a chaotic scene in Southlawn that left one man dead and three more in jail. Skylar Lee Mensen, Jesse James Franklin, and Dennis Charles Carlson, are the three men who Amarillo police say they arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 48-year-old Bradley Thompson.
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