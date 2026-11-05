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'UECK' documentary co-directors to give the film 'the ending it deserves' after Brewers World Series win
By WUWM 89.7 FM,5 days ago
Brewers fans everywhere are still riding the high of the team’s World Series victory. The only way it could’ve been better is if Bob Uecker — fondly known as Ueck — was around to see it. After 54 seasons behind the microphone, this first World Series for the Brewers was without the legendary announcer's voice.