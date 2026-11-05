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Flyers hand Cole Knuble a massive opportunity in lineup shakeup
By Jason MacNeil,4 days ago
The Philadelphia Flyers will be in action Thursday night against their Metropolitan Division rivals the New York Rangers, and they’ll be finding themselves with some interesting (and maybe befuddling) line combinations. If the morning skate is any indication, there are a handful of line alterations, and positional changes, which will be interesting to see.