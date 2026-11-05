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A Blue Tsunami and a Rainbow Wave: How the Midterm Results Will Impact LGBTQ People
By Spencer Macnaughton, Hope Pisoni,Jacqui Fulton, for Uncloseted Media,2 days ago
This story was originally published on Nov. 4 by Uncloseted Media, an LGBTQ-focused investigative news outlet. It has been lightly edited to match TheBody's copy style and reflect our later publishing date. A blue wave? Forget about it. This week, Democrats had such a lopsided victory with wins in Republican...