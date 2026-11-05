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New Events Added to Prophetstown Library’s Fall Calendar
5 days ago
A few new events have been added to the November and December calendars at the Henry C. Adams Memorial Library in Prophetstown. The Prophetstown Library is providing a tutor to help local youth with their homework and subjects that are causing them problems. Kids, please bring your homework and textbooks and anything you need help on! The Homework Club will be held every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.