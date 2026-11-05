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Monterey County program helps residents launch home-based childcare businesses
By Staff Report,5 days ago
MONTEREY COUNTY — A Monterey County program is helping residents turn a need for childcare into an opportunity for business ownership, with training sessions underway and additional opportunities planned through the fall and winter. The Nurture Small Home-Based Childcare Entrepreneurship Program, a partnership between the Monterey County Business Council,...
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