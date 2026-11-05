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Annual Veterans Breakfast in Woodway brings together generations of military heroes
By Bradley Vaughn,6 days ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Generations of local service members gathered Thursday morning as the City of Woodway hosted its annual Veterans Breakfast at the Carleen Bright Arboretum Pavilion. The complimentary event brought together veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families to share a meal, connect with community resources, and honor...
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