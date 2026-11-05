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Beer Bread with Self-Rising Flour
By Lynn Polito,4 days ago
Was one of the very first recipes that made me fall in love with self-rising flour, and I’ve been making it for my family ever since! It’s the bread I make when soup is already simmering and I realize we have nothing to dunk in it. I’ve tested this loaf with light beers, dark beers, more sugar, less sugar, and butter in the batter versus poured on top, and pouring the melted butter right over the batter wins every time. It gives you that crackly, buttery, golden crust everyone fights over. Five minutes of mixing, one bowl, no yeast, and no kneading. If you’ve never baked bread before, start here, because this is the loaf that will make you feel like a professional baker!