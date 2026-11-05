undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ultima VI: Enhanced Edition
By WtF Dragon,4 days ago
Produced by: Conrado Kamakura (Kamakura Game Works) Website: Ultima VI: Enhanced Edition @ Kamakura Game Works. Ultima VI: Enhanced Edition is an unofficial fan project by Conrado Kamakura that presents Ultima VI: The False Prophet in new ways. It aims to keep the original game’s world, story, progression and rules intact. Built in the Godot engine, it also incorporates a fork of Nuvie, the open-source Ultima VI engine, to run the original game files, music and sound.