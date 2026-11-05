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Houston Dash 2026 player report cards: Avery Patterson
By Dustyn Richardson,4 days ago
We’re continuing our 2026 report card series, recapping each Houston Dash player’s season. Next up is defender Avery Patterson. After a Best XI season in 2025, Patterson returned with another strong season in 2026. She tied for the team lead in assists with three and had the highest FotMob rating for the season with a 7.20, just surpassing Jane Campbell’s 7.17.