undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Advanced Acting Class Presents Peter Pan and Wendy, Nov.12-14 at
5 days ago
Come see the Piedmont Advanced Acting Class Fall Play:. Piedmont High School’s Advanced Acting class is thrilled to present Peter Pan and Wendy by Lauren Gunderson. This charming, empowering reimagination of J.M. Barrie’s classic Peter Pan, follows Wendy Darling, played by junior Lucy Shoop, after just finding out her parents are sending her to finishing school. Wendy, wishing to win a Nobel Prize, rejects this demand, and after stumbling on Peter Pan (junior Miles S), takes her younger brothers, John and Michael, (senior Yiyou F and junior Eli M), on an adventurous journey to Neverland. There, the family and the Lost Boys battle with the bloodthirsty Captain Hook (junior Zayd M) and his pirates for control and glory.