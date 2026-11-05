undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New 48-V power management IC integrates voltage regulation and safety diagnostics
By Michelle Froese,5 days ago
Allegro MicroSystems has introduced a portfolio of 48-V power management and sensing components for automotive applications, including electric vehicles (EVs). The devices are designed for steering, braking, active suspension, onboard charging, and dc/dc conversion systems. The portfolio includes the A81481 power management integrated circuit (PMIC), AMD89106 and AMD89186 gate drivers,...