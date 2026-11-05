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Bomb threats hit more than a dozen European flights, forcing diversions and emergency landings
By Olly Barratt,6 days ago
A wave of bomb threats Thursday forced flight diversions and emergency landings across Europe after more than a dozen flights were targeted. One plane headed from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military base in France, with all 157 people on board safe. Authorities say security sweeps have so far found no explosives or suspicious materials.