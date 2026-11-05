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ACT Expo 2027 Opens Registration, Unveils Agenda Focused on Reducing Fleet Costs and Accelerating Performance
By Editorial Advisory Board,5 days ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – ACT Expo today announced the opening of early bird registration and released its 2027 conference agenda, bringing together the technologies, strategies, and real-world fleet experiences operators need to improve performance and protect their bottom line. Taking place May 17–20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, ACT Expo 2027 brings together fleet operators, shippers, vehicle manufacturers, technology innovators, and industry leaders for a comprehensive program spanning advanced vehicle technologies, diesel and alternative fuels, AI, automation, fleet safety, infrastructure, and operational efficiency.
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