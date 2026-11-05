undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Packers Dealt Bad Injury News on $18 Million Starter for Patriots Game
By Jordan J. Wilson,6 days ago
The Green Bay Packers may not have one of their top defensive starters available against the New England Patriots in Week 9 amid the latest injury news. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers downgraded starting cornerback Keisean Nixon from a limited participant on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday after he emerged from Week 8’s win over Carolina with a groin injury.