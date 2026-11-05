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Jaguars 30-Year-Old OC Named Top Candidate for Jets Head Coaching Job
By Pankti Parmar,6 days ago
While the Jacksonville Jaguars dial it up against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, rival executives are eyeing the man calling the plays. The Jaguars’ 30-year-old play-caller has turned this offense into a wagon, and his name is getting hot fast on the head-coaching radar. If the Jets or anyone else looking for a new head coach needed an excuse to start vetting him, tonight’s prime-time game is basically his audition tape.