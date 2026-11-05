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VILLAGE OF DONIPHAN, HALL COUNTY, NEBRASKA NOTICE OF TOWN BOARD REGULAR MEETING
6 days ago
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular monthly meeting of the Chairman and Trustees of the Village of Doniphan, Nebraska will be held at 6:30 o’clock p.m. on Monday November 9, 2026 at the Doniphan Area Event Center, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Village Clerk at the Event Center. Except for items of an emergency nature, the agenda shall not be enlarged later than twenty-four hours before the scheduled commencement of the meeting.