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First Student and Alex AI Partner to Shape the Next Generation of Recruiting
By Editorial Advisory Board,4 days ago
At First Student, creating a great candidate experience starts with making it easier for people to connect with us. We are partnering with Alex AI to bring a new generation of recruiting to student transportation. Alex AI’s agentic operating system supports the hiring process around the clock, from candidate outreach and interviews to offer letters and training coordination. Together, we’re combining AI’s capacity to operate at scale with the experience and care of First Student’s recruiters, who remain responsible for hiring decisions.