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WATCH: Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa delivers first news conference
By KRIS, KXXV staff,6 days ago
Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa held her first news conference following her historic victory on Tuesday. Hinojosa, the first Democrat to win the office since 1990, said Thursday she would build a bipartisan administration after her stunning upset in the midterm elections that shattered decades of GOP control in the nation's second-most populous state.