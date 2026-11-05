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Does Vit Krejci Have a Future with the Trail Blazers?
By Dave Deckard,5 days ago
Why a great three-point shooter isn’t looking so great. The Portland Trail Blazers got sad news last night, as bench guard Vit Krejci fractured his lower leg in a game against the Phoenix Suns. Krejci was making his seventh appearance of the season, averaging just 10 minutes per game. Those numbers are a bit below what was forecast when Portland traded Duop Reath and a couple of second-round picks for him in February of this year. In fact, due to injuries and a generally low place in the rotation, Krejci has only played 26 games for the Blazers total in five months of in-season action since joining the Blazers.