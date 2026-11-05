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78-Year-Old Man Completes His 43rd NYC Marathon as a Late-Night Crowd Cheers Him Across the Finish
By Sara Barnes,6 days ago
Running a marathon requires both physical and mental endurance, along with dedicated training, to carry you through the 26.2-mile race. Few people find it appealing to spend hours logging miles on a weekend, so it’s not surprising that the annual worldwide number of marathon finishers is about 1.1 to 1.3 million—about 0.1% of the global population. Even just completing one marathon is an impressive feat. But running more than one? As a septuagenarian? That’s even rarer.