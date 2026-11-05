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District 11 soccer championships - (1) Blue Mountain/(2) Southern Lehigh boys (3A), (1) Minersville/(2) Moravian Academy boys (1A) and (1) Schuylkill Haven/(3) Moravian Academy girls

By Drew Peltzman,

5 days ago
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