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District 11 soccer championships - (1) Blue Mountain/(2) Southern Lehigh boys (3A), (1) Minersville/(2) Moravian Academy boys (1A) and (1) Schuylkill Haven/(3) Moravian Academy girls
By Drew Peltzman,5 days ago
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Pa. - The District 11 soccer championships played out on Wednesday. Starting with the boy's, Blue Mountain took on Southern Lehigh in the 3A championship. Eagles' Aidan Varney scored the sole goal in the game in the 25th minute to secure back-to-back district titles for Blue Mountain. For...