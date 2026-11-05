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Michigan Medicaid ABA Requires One Rate, a $16.50 Floor for 97153, and Leaves the Rest to PIHPs. State Benchmarks Price Degreed Staff Time Far Higher.
By Ethan Webb,5 days ago
Michigan requires one Medicaid ABA rate, a 97153 minimum its PIHPs must pay. The state’s own benchmarks show how far it sits below rates modeled for degreed staff. Only one code has a state rate. Michigan’s ABA benefit runs through regional PIHPs, and only 97153 carries a state-set minimum: $16.50 per 15 minutes, or $66 an hour.
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