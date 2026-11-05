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Michigan Medicaid ABA Requires One Rate, a $16.50 Floor for 97153, and Leaves the Rest to PIHPs. State Benchmarks Price Degreed Staff Time Far Higher.

By Ethan Webb,

5 days ago
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