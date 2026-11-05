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The Virginia Beach Guide to Bikini Waxing and Beach-Ready Skin
By Virginia Beach,4 days ago
Virginia Beach claims more than 38 miles of shoreline, according to its official visitor bureau, and city lifeguards cover the Oceanfront, Croatan and Sandbridge from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. That is a long stretch of swimsuit days. For locals and repeat visitors, it also means grooming is less of an occasional chore and more of a seasonal routine, one that has to hold up to sun, salt water, sand and the thick coastal humidity that settles over Hampton Roads by June.