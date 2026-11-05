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Man Utd face Barcelona competition for €40m-rated defender Ruud Nijstad
5 days ago
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad, but Barcelona could make things difficult for the Premier League giants as the race for his signature intensifies. The 18-year-old has attracted significant attention with his performances in the Netherlands, and several European clubs are monitoring his development...