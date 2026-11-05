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UEL | Milan 0-2 Ferencvaros: Dismal Rossoneri risk quick Europa exit
6 days ago
Milan risk crashing out of the Europa League after a third defeat in four games, capitulating 2-0 at home to leaders Ferencvaros with a Lenny Joseph brace. The Rossoneri had their confidence restored by Saturday’s 3-1 Derby della Madonnina victory, but were trailing in Europe after losing two of the first three games. Mike Maignan was sent off in the 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth, so was suspended here and third choice Lorenzo Torriani stepped in, with Pietro Terracciano, Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Alexis Saelemaekers injured, plus Strahinja Pavlovic rested after playing almost every minute this season.