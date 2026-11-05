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Puzzle game "Tile Tales: Pirate" heads to Switch Nov. 19th, 2026
5 days ago
Developer NineZyme OÜ has announced that they’re bringing Tile Tales: Pirate to the Switch in Q2 2025. You can see the latest trailer for the title above. Follow the journey of our mischievous yet lovable Pirate, after he crash lands on a mysterious and remote island. Help him plunder his way across many interesting environments, in search of elusive treasures! Along the way, he’ll encounter ambitious monkeys, hungry natives, naive villagers, restless spirits, giant creatures, voodoo rituals, ancient ruins, lava flows, and one overly playful bear.