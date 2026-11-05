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Heartfelt adventure "Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature" heads to Switch Nov. 10th, 2026 (UPDATE)
5 days ago
Charming. Colorful. Memorable. The tranquil, beautiful world of Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature welcomes players to embark on a heartfelt adventure. Last fall, the anticipated PC release was received with very positive reviews. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch this fall. Discover the unlikely friendship between a stone Golem and...