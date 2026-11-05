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Hela: of Mice & Magic Story Deep Dive and Full-Adventure Cross-Play Revealed
5 days ago
Knights Peak and Windup Games are enchanted to share the newest Hela: of Mice & Magic Deep Dive, this time devoted to the heart of the game: its story. The video invites viewers into the magical world of Hela: of Mice & Magic, where small acts of kindness carry a whole land. Alongside the Deep Dive, Knights Peak and Windup Games are delighted to confirm that Hela: of Mice & Magic supports cross-play at launch, allowing up to four players to experience the entire game, including the story, together across all available platforms. Hela: of Mice & Magic will be released digitally and physically as the limited Harmony Edition on December 1st, 2026 for Nintendo Switch™ 2, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation®5 and digital only on Xbox Series S and PC. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.