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OpenAI is building a GitHub alternative into Codex, and it could change how developers work
By Viraj Gawde,6 days ago
AI coding tools are getting increasingly good at writing software and generating a substantial amount of code. However, that’s just one part of building an application, and it creates a key problem: developers need a reliable way to store, organize, track changes, and manage that code. GitHub has traditionally been a place for this. Now, OpenAI is taking on more of that responsibility by buying Pierre Computer, a developer tools startup whose tech already runs inside Codex.