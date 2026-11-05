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Crimson Desert team, Bethesda share tributes to Zelda: Ocarina of Time (UPDATE)
5 days ago
The big talk of the internet today is about the release of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2. From midnight launches to gameplay videos, streamers to dev interviews, it’s wall-to-wall coverage for Zelda today. Turns out even developers at other studios are hyped for Ocarina of Time’s return, with one putting together a special tribute. (h/t Stealth40k)