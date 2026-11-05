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Apex Legends Godzilla Event Coming November 10th, 2026
5 days ago
Today, EA and Respawn revealed the latest collaboration coming to Apex Legends, bringing Toho’s iconic kaiju monster to Storm Point with the Apex Legends ǀ Godzilla Event, going live across all platforms on November 10. This limited-time event will allow players to fight rivals in the chaos left in Godzilla’s wake, while channeling his power to leave a trail of destruction.