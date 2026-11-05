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Nintendo president says they're not considering another Switch 2 price increase, and they have sufficient quantities of memory
5 days ago
The Switch 2 has sold over 26 million units worldwide, and it’s still outpacing the sales of the original Switch. Even though things have slowed down this quarter compared to the same time last year, the platform seems to be doing quite well. That’s even with a price hike put in place earlier this year, and thankfully it seems like that will be one-and-done situation for the platform. (h/t Genki)