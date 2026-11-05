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7 free, open-source apps that keep your personal data out of the cloud
By Nimrah Chaudhry,4 days ago
Most everyday apps share a quiet habit. They send your passwords, notes, financial records, voice recordings, and AI prompts to a server you don't control. Your data is stored under terms you probably never read and kept for as long as the company decides. Data breaches, policy changes, and shutdowns have shown how fragile that arrangement can be. However, there's a better way. You don't have to give up useful software to keep more control over your data.