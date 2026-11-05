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Your Android phone's brightness slider is lying to you
By Ismar Hrnjicevic,5 days ago
You probably don't think twice about your phone's brightness slider. Move it to the right, and the display gets brighter; move it in the opposite direction, and it dims. It's easy to assume that the slider represents the full range of brightness your phone can produce, but many modern smartphones can actually go brighter than the slider's maximum or dim below your selected level, sometimes without you even touching it.