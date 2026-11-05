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OpenAI used AI to find nearly 1,000 ways for hackers to hijack Linux
By Jefferson Mangubat,5 days ago
OpenAI has been steadily building its AI-powered cybersecurity efforts, first with Aardvark in 2025, and then with Codex Security and its Patch the Planet initiative in 2026. Previous experiments on Linux kernel security uncovered hundreds of possible vulnerabilities. Now OpenAI has taken that research a step further, revealing that its latest automated pipeline has discovered 948 Linux kernel vulnerabilities that could enable attackers to obtain root access.