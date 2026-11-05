undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
5 Docker containers that make my Linux server easier to maintain
By Umair Khurshid,4 days ago
Running a Linux server gives you plenty of flexibility, but keeping everything running smoothly requires some effort. You have to monitor resource consumption, secure exposed services, keep an eye on storage health, and make sure your backups actually work. You can handle all of this through SSH and command-line utilities, but a few well-chosen self-hosted applications can make the job considerably easier.