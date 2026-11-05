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You won't find another multi-tool set at half price
By Saeed Wazir,6 days ago
Everyone needs a multi-tool for small household jobs and other tasks, like cutting fruit or opening bottles. They are also essential if you love the outdoors and often go fishing or camping, and I can't do without one in my tackle box. Multi-tool sets can be pricey, but now anyone can afford one with the TaskTamer 3-Piece EDC Tool Set going for just $15 on Amazon.