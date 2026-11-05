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GSP to host its annual Toys for Tots Car and Bike Show in Monroe Saturday
By Sharon Swanepoel,6 days ago
The Georgia State Patrol will host its annual Toys for Tots Car and Bike Show on Saturday, Nov. 7, in Monroe. The event will bring together car and motorcycle enthusiasts for a day of vehicles, community fellowship and holiday giving, all while helping brighten Christmas for children in need. Proceeds and toy donations will support the Toys for Tots program.