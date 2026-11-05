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Heather Dubrow Says Carmella Ghosted Her
6 days ago
Update — November 5, 2026: Dubrow Says She Felt “Picked On” as the Season 20 Reunion Arrives. The ghosting story below now has a reunion chapter. Ahead of Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 reunion, airing tonight, November 5, on Bravo, Heather Dubrow said on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast that she felt “picked on” throughout the season — and revealed she texted a fellow Housewife after watching that castmate make a hurtful comment about her in an episode, and never received a reply, according to EntertainmentNow‘s November 5 report.