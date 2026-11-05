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Robert Pattinson to Receive American Cinematheque Award
By Contributing Editor,6 days ago
Robert Pattinson will receive the 40th American Cinematheque Award next year at The Beverly Hilton, the organization announced Thursday. The Feb. 9, 2027, event will honor Pattinson, who will join past recipients including Eddie Murphy, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, George Clooney and Michael B. Jordan.